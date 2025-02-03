Mariners' Julio Rodríguez reacts to teammate Dominic Canzone receiving his ultimate 1/1 rookie card gift from mom

Julio Rodriguez is the starting centerfielder for the Seattle Mariners, and is one of the best young players in the American League. Dominic Canzone is a young outfielder for the Seattle Mariners and he will look to make a bigger impact with the team in 2025.

Canzone recently shared a story on his Instagram of him receiving a 1/1 rookie card from his mom. Julio Rodriguez saw the Instagram story from his young teammate and shared the video on his own personal Instagram. Rodriguez did not use any words as he shared the post, but added a couple of chef's kiss emojis.

JRod Comment on Dominic Canzone Post

Julio Rodriguez had 20 home runs and 68 RBIs a season ago, but those were not great numbers for him. The Seattle Mariners need him to provide more on offense if they are going to get back to the top of the AL West Division.

Dominic Canzone saw limited action during the 2024 season, but belted eight home runs and drove in 17 RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez Shows Off Muscles In Beach Photo Shoot

Julio Rodriguez has also been working hard on his game this offseason, but he has managed to find plenty of time for the beach.

"A beach day in 🇩🇴 with Julio"

MLB posted some photos of Julio Rodriguez on Jan. 15 of the superstar enjoying some time in Costa Rica. Rodriguez is showing off his muscles as he looks toned while enjoying some time on the beach.

The Seattle Mariners are going to be a team to watch during the 2024 season as they have a very young roster.

