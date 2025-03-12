Mariners' Julio Rodriguez given monumental honor by $300M NBA star Kevin Durant in bold statement

Julio Rodriguez is one of the most electric players in Major League Baseball right now. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has proven himself to be an incredible source of both speed and power, cementing himself as one player that baseball fans need to tune into when they have the opportunity.

Although the 2024 season might be considered a bit of a down year for the 24-year-old, he was still able to post an impressive .273 batting average with 20 home runs and 24 stolen bases. A two-time All-Star in only three seasons in the Majors, Julio Rodriguez is clearly the face of the Seattle Mariners and has a bright future ahead of him.

This is a sentiment shared by one of the best players of all-time in his own sport, Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns superstar, who has a $300 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, knows a thing or two about success. Durant spoke about Rodriguez in an interview during an event between Boardroom and MLB, giving his opinion of a baseball player that reminds him or himself.

"I say right now Julio Rodriguez. I'm probably just biased because that's my boy, we actually cool. He's a young guy in the league, building his name; his rep. Gaining respect from a lot of fans around the world," Durant said of the Mariners superstar.

Durant will go down in NBA history as one of the greatest scorers in league history, while already earning 15 All-Star selections and two championships. Although it may be lofty expectations for Julio Rodriguez to become a player such as Durant, the young slugger has already shown that he can perform at the Major League level and has a long career ahead of him.

Another way to that the two superstar players are connected is the fact that Kevin Durant was originally drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics back in 2007. The pair have ties to the city of Seattle itself, which makes the comparison between the two even more apt.

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners are considered one of the favorites in the AL to reach the postseason

According to the popular sports betting site FanDuel, the Seattle Mariners could have a successful season ahead of them. Currently on the site, the Mariners sit at -110 chance to reach the psotseason in 2025, just ahead of other contenders such as the Minnesota Twins (+100) and Detroit Tigers (+104).

Even though the Mariners were relatively quiet this offseason, the fact that they have a dynamic star such as Julio Rodriguez, as well as one of the best pitching rotations in baseball. After a lengthy 20 years playoff drought that the club broke in 2022, they could yet again find themselves in the hunt for their first World Series title.

