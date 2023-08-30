Scott Servais and the Seattle Mariners scratched their star player Julio Rodriguez from the game against the Oakland Athletics. The call came at the last minute as no particular reasoning could be ascertained before the game. Now the management has noted that the injury doesn't seem to be a long-term one.

His removal from the lineup would have sent shockwaves among the fanbase who must be concerned. However, Scott Servais claimed that the injury isn't a long-term layoff, and the Mariners shortstop is expected to be back soon.

Julio Rodriguez has been an integral part of the Mariners' offense since making his MLB debut last season. He was named the Silver Slugger and the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022 after batting .284/.345/.509 with 84 runs, 28 home runs, 75 RBI, and 25 steals.

Even this season, the center fielder appeared in the franchise's showcase game. A setback in the midst of the season, when he averaged .220 in June, was forgotten as he rebounded impressively to raise his season average to .278.

Recently J-Rod broke an all-MLB record. The Seattle Mariners All-Star went top on the charts for most hits in a four-game stretch as he completed his 17th hit in a game against the Houston Astros. His contributions have been indispensable for the Mariners who are looking to win the AL West, winning it against heavy challengers like the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

Minor nerve injury setback for Julio Rodriguez

As per the Mariners, Julio Rodriguez seems to have suffered from a nerve-pinching incident during the pre-game outing that resulted in him being allowed to rest for the game.

It can be said that Seattle missed his offensive prowess as the A's won the game 3-1 thanks to a good performance on the mound by the pitchers from the last-placed team in the league.