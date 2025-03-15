Seattle Mariners prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje announced himself to the world as he took the mound during the Spring Training Breakout against the Cleveland Guardians prospects. The 21-year-old is ambidextrous being able to pitch with both arms. He pitched 2.0 innings and helped his side out of a bases-loaded jam.

During the game against the Guardians, Cijntje came on in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded situation. He faced Guardians infielder and 2024 first-overall pick Travis Bazzana with left-handed pitching, getting a groundout to shortstop before switching over to the right for the rest of his outing.

“There was a lot of adrenaline," Cijntje said. “I couldn’t even control my body, but I fought through it.”

The post has already received over million views.

His ambidextrous style brought out reactions from the online community who were surprised by Cijntje.

"That's awesome. Didn't know this was a thing," a fan wrote.

"Wow, Jurrangelo Cijntje is bringing the heat from both sides!" another fan wrote.

Cijntje was drafted 15th overall in last year's MLB Draft by the Mariners. The Curacao native featured for Mississippi State University where he was able to notch up 99 mph with his right hand and 95 mph with his left.

Coming into the season, he was the organization's No. 9 prospect. At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he packs the punch with the small frame. MLB rules dictate that a pitcher cannot change the arm with which they are pitching until the batter is retired thus giving Cijntje the full use of his abilities.

Mariners GM speaks about Jurrangelo Cijntje's development plan

The Mariners know that Jurrangelo Cijntje has a dominant right arm, but are also aware of the unique possibility that he poses. Currently, the plan for the team is to develop him as a right-handed starter with the occasional switch over to left against left-handed batters, gaining an advantage. In his next practice session, he will continue as a right-handed starter but pitch one inning in relief as a leftie.

Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said on Friday:

“There is not a blueprint here at all. We want to be honest. We don't want to talk confidently about how we definitely know the right answer here, because we definitely don't know the right answer. And I'm sure we'll have to make adjustments along the way.”

Cijntje is yet to get confirmation over which minor league affiliate of the Mariners he will play for. He hopes to reach Double-A by the end of the year.

