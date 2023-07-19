The upcoming game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays has stirred some controversy. The Mariners organization decided to capitalize on the matchup by setting aside an area in the store to sell Blue Jays apparel to visiting fans.

However, two Mariners players, Shortstop J.P. Crawford and reliever Paul Sewald, expressed their displeasure with this decision on social media.

J.P. Crawford and Paul Sewald's tweet

The Mariners claim that the incident was simply a massive misunderstanding.

“Following the All-Star Game we had a limited amount of leftover merchandise from different (mostly AL) teams,” a team spokesperson said in a statement to The Post.

“The Blue Jays merchandise in question has now been removed from the Team Store.”

Toronto Blue Jays & Seattle Mariners' postseason history

The Blue Jays and Mariners have already faced off in the postseason; last year, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays in two thrilling games in Toronto to win the American League wild-card series.

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays

Seattle's victory was particularly impressive, as they overcame a seven-run deficit in Game 2 to shock the Blue Jays at home and eliminate them from the postseason.

This year, the Blue Jays have been more successful and currently hold the third spot in the AL East with a 53-42 record and a wild-card slot, while the Mariners are 47-46 and not in contention.

J.P. Crawford was promoted to a major league baseball team in 2017, where he played third base before being traded to the Mariners before the 2019 season. Paul Sewald played collegiate baseball for the San Diego Toreros after going undrafted out of high school and eventually made his way to the Mariners' roster as a reliever.

