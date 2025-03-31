Mariners social media handle drops 2-word reaction to Julio Rodriguez's towering homer

Julio Rodriguez is one of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball. Although there have been some growing pains since earning back-to-back All-Star selections to start his MLB career. That being said, his combination of speed and power makes him must-watch television every time he steps up to the plate.

It is still incredibly early in the 2025 season, however, Julio Rodriguez was able to add his first home run of the year on Sunday, helping the Seattle Mariners pick up their second victory of the season. If the Mariners are going to make some noise and push for a playoff spot in 2025, Rodriguez is going to need to continue what he did on Sunday.

The two-run home run hit by Julio came in the bottom of the 6th inning of the Mariners' series finale against the Athletics. The 24-year-old crushed a massive home run off Athletics starter JP Sears. The towering home run was best described by the Seattle Mariners themselves on social media, needing only two words to get the job done.

Seattle Mariners share their excitement over Julio Rodriguez's home run on Sunday (Photo Source: IMAGN / @Mariners IG)

"Absolutely Destroyed!" - The Mariners posted on social media.

The two-run homer could not have come an a more opportune time for the club as it proved to be the deciding factor as they went on to win 2-1. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners will look to keep things rolling as they will be back at in on Monday against a struggling Detroit Tigers team.

Julio Rodriguez's home run was one of the hardest hit in his career

According to MLB insider Sarah Langs, Rodriguez's home run was the third-hardest that he has hit in his career. The home run against the Athletics had an exit velocity of 113.3 mph, a number he hasn't reached since he burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022.

This is an encouraging sign for both the Seattle Mariners and the young outfielder as he looks to bounceback from a disappointing 2024 campaign. Rodriguez was still solid last season but not close to his All-Star form he flashed earlier in his career. Through 143 games last year, Rodriguez posted a .273 batting average with 20 home runs, 68 RBI, and 24 stolen bases.

