Mariners star Rhylan Thomas' mom sends emotional message after son's big league debut

Rhylan Thomas is heading back to Triple-A Tacoma but not without big league memories. Picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft, Thomas made his MLB debut on May 2 against the Texas Rangers. In that game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ad

He played two more games, one in relief against the Rangers and the other in extra innings against the Athletics. Combined, he went 1-for-8 at the dish. On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners optioned him to the minors.

On Thursday, Thomas posted glimpses from his debut and subsequent games. It was "a dream come true" for the 25-year-old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

His mother, Tara, left a heartfelt message in the comments.

"@rhylanthomas_ I have loved every moment seeing you chase and live out your dreams both big and small," wrote Tara Thomas. "So proud of you. You keep chasing your dreams 😍 xx."

Tara Thomas' reaction

Rhylan Thomas' honest reflection on his first big league call up

Shortly after prospects Ben Williamson and Logan Evans were called up to the Seattle Mariners for the first time, Rhylan Thomas also earned the promotion as he was called up from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He replaced starting outfielder Luke Raley on the active roster.

Ad

Before his debut game against the Texas Rangers, he shared his reaction.

"It's a blessing, honestly," Thomas said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "You can't really make things up like this. It's what you dream of as a kid. And now that I'm here, standing in this amazing ballpark with my family on their way — I have no words, honestly. It's amazing."

Ad

"I think (things) were going great," Thomas added. "I think that I was really comfortable in the box and that, defensively, I've shown that I can be a big leaguer. Because of that, I'm here. And I think that they believe in me, and that's the biggest part. They believe in me and I believe in myself, and that's how you get things done at this level."

Ad

Before the MLB promotion, Thomas hit .322 with six doubles, a home run and 18 RBIs in 47 games for the Rainers last season. In 2025, he displayed consistency by hitting .319 (30-for-94) with a double, a homer, six RBIs, and six steals in 26 games with Tacoma.

Rhylan Thomas's next goal is to work hard in the minors so that he can one day become a permanent member of an MLB club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More