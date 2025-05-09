Mariners star Rhylan Thomas' mom sends emotional message after son's big league debut

Rhylan Thomas is heading back to Triple-A Tacoma but not without big league memories. Picked in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft, Thomas made his MLB debut on May 2 against the Texas Rangers. In that game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
He played two more games, one in relief against the Rangers and the other in extra innings against the Athletics. Combined, he went 1-for-8 at the dish. On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners optioned him to the minors.
On Thursday, Thomas posted glimpses from his debut and subsequent games. It was "a dream come true" for the 25-year-old.
His mother, Tara, left a heartfelt message in the comments.
"@rhylanthomas_ I have loved every moment seeing you chase and live out your dreams both big and small," wrote Tara Thomas. "So proud of you. You keep chasing your dreams 😍 xx."
Rhylan Thomas' honest reflection on his first big league call up
Shortly after prospects Ben Williamson and Logan Evans were called up to the Seattle Mariners for the first time, Rhylan Thomas also earned the promotion as he was called up from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He replaced starting outfielder Luke Raley on the active roster.
Before his debut game against the Texas Rangers, he shared his reaction.
"It's a blessing, honestly," Thomas said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "You can't really make things up like this. It's what you dream of as a kid. And now that I'm here, standing in this amazing ballpark with my family on their way — I have no words, honestly. It's amazing."
"I think (things) were going great," Thomas added. "I think that I was really comfortable in the box and that, defensively, I've shown that I can be a big leaguer. Because of that, I'm here. And I think that they believe in me, and that's the biggest part. They believe in me and I believe in myself, and that's how you get things done at this level."
Before the MLB promotion, Thomas hit .322 with six doubles, a home run and 18 RBIs in 47 games for the Rainers last season. In 2025, he displayed consistency by hitting .319 (30-for-94) with a double, a homer, six RBIs, and six steals in 26 games with Tacoma.
Rhylan Thomas's next goal is to work hard in the minors so that he can one day become a permanent member of an MLB club.