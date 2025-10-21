“Mariners trying to cheat their way to World Series” - Fans react as Josh Naylor boldly interrupts inning-ending double play midair

Josh Naylor found himself in the middle of a bizarre incident during the American League Championship Series Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Seattle Mariners' first baseman came in the middle of a possible inning-ending double play while running the bases.In the first inning of the game, Josh Naylor drove in Julio Rodriguez, who had reached base on a leadoff single. With one out, Jorge Polanco came to the plate. On a full count, 89 mph changeup by Shane Bieber, Polanco hit a grounder.It was fielded by third baseman Ernie Clement, who stepped on the bag to force out Naylor and then attempted to throw towards first to get Polanco out. Naylor, continuing his run towards second, turned his back and leaped a few feet from the ground as the ball struck his head.Umpires reviewed the play, and Polanco was later ruled out due to interference from Naylor. Fans didn't take the incident lightly as they took to X to give their reactions. Here are a few:&quot;It’s the right call, Mariners are trying to cheat their way to a World Series, and it WILL not work,&quot; a fan said.proud ranger fan @RangerApologistLINK@MLBONFOX It’s the right call, mariners are trying to cheat their way to a World Series and it WILL not work&quot;Naylor with a brain fart.. can’t jump into a throw,&quot; another fan said.Out Fox Sports @MarkHolder27LINK@MLBONFOX Naylor with a brain fart.. can’t jump into a throw&quot;If he hadn’t jumped I’d say it’s the wrong call but they made the right call,&quot; a fan wrote.illy Philly @IllPhilsLINK@MLBONFOX If he hadn’t jumped I’d say it’s the wrong call but they made the right call&quot;He jumped, had absolutely zero reason to jump other than to intentionally block the throw,&quot; a fan noted.Rick Armstrong 🇨🇦 @NikaraxLINK@meshconcept @MLBONFOX He jumped, had absolutely zero reason to jump other than to intentionally block the throw.&quot;These are things that are often not understood, such as cheating to win, unfortunately, greetings to the Houston Astros,&quot; a fan joked.Isra Ceseña @IsraTJmxLINK@MLBONFOX These are things that are often not understood, such as cheating to win, unfortunately, greetings to the Houston Astros.&quot;High school level play by Naylor. Embarrassing,&quot; a fan added.Zero Sugar @zero_sugar49998LINK@MLBONFOX High school level play by Naylor. Embarrassing.The RBI single in the first was the only contribution to the game besides the interference call. He lined out in his next two at-bats and drew a walk in the seventh inning.George Springer lifts the Blue Jays as they head towards World Series clash with DodgersWith eight outs remaining in the game, the Blue Jays were salvaged by a three-run home run from one of their stars, George Springer. In the seventh inning of the game, Toronto trailed 3-1. Mariners reliever Bryan Woo had put the first two batters on base. Eduard Bazardo came into the game to close out the inning.Springer took a 1-0 96 mph sinker and hit a 381 feet bomb to left center that gave the Blue Jays the lead in front of ecstatic Rogers Centre. The bullpen closed out the game as the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time in 32 years.