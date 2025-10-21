  • home icon
  • “Mariners trying to cheat their way to World Series” - Fans react as Josh Naylor boldly interrupts inning-ending double play midair

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:28 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Josh Naylor was called out on interference in the first inning of the ALCS Game 7 (Source: Getty Images)

Josh Naylor found himself in the middle of a bizarre incident during the American League Championship Series Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Seattle Mariners' first baseman came in the middle of a possible inning-ending double play while running the bases.

In the first inning of the game, Josh Naylor drove in Julio Rodriguez, who had reached base on a leadoff single. With one out, Jorge Polanco came to the plate. On a full count, 89 mph changeup by Shane Bieber, Polanco hit a grounder.

It was fielded by third baseman Ernie Clement, who stepped on the bag to force out Naylor and then attempted to throw towards first to get Polanco out. Naylor, continuing his run towards second, turned his back and leaped a few feet from the ground as the ball struck his head.

Umpires reviewed the play, and Polanco was later ruled out due to interference from Naylor. Fans didn't take the incident lightly as they took to X to give their reactions. Here are a few:

"It’s the right call, Mariners are trying to cheat their way to a World Series, and it WILL not work," a fan said.
"Naylor with a brain fart.. can’t jump into a throw," another fan said.
"If he hadn’t jumped I’d say it’s the wrong call but they made the right call," a fan wrote.
"He jumped, had absolutely zero reason to jump other than to intentionally block the throw," a fan noted.
"These are things that are often not understood, such as cheating to win, unfortunately, greetings to the Houston Astros," a fan joked.
"High school level play by Naylor. Embarrassing," a fan added.
The RBI single in the first was the only contribution to the game besides the interference call. He lined out in his next two at-bats and drew a walk in the seventh inning.

George Springer lifts the Blue Jays as they head towards World Series clash with Dodgers

With eight outs remaining in the game, the Blue Jays were salvaged by a three-run home run from one of their stars, George Springer. In the seventh inning of the game, Toronto trailed 3-1. Mariners reliever Bryan Woo had put the first two batters on base. Eduard Bazardo came into the game to close out the inning.

Springer took a 1-0 96 mph sinker and hit a 381 feet bomb to left center that gave the Blue Jays the lead in front of ecstatic Rogers Centre. The bullpen closed out the game as the Blue Jays reached the World Series for the first time in 32 years.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

