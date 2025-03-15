Mariners' World Series-winning DH given promising injury update after fracture scare

Seattle Mariners survived a serious injury to backup catcher Mitch Garver this week. The backstop was hit on his wrist during a Spring Training game against the Milwaukee Brewers and needed to undergo X-rays, which later brought positive results for the franchise.

Mitch Garver is an important piece in the Mariners' depth charts. He comes right after regular catcher Cal Raleigh and has also been looked at as a potential DH. In 2024, Garver hit a subpar .172 average, but his power prowess was noticed, as he hit 15 home runs. He has worked a lot in the offseason, and that has shown in Spring Training.

Before his injury that took him out of action on Monday against the Brewers, Garver hit 8-for-18 with six RBIs and three home runs. His Spring Training stats were positive signs for the Ms looking to increase their offensive production from last season. Mariner manager Dan Wilson referred to the injury as just a "bruise."

"Just a bruise, no break," Wilson said in a news conference Wednesday. "So it's just kind of a day-to-day thing, see how he's doing. Matter of getting the swelling out of there and seeing how much mobility he has. But, obviously, (Garver) has been having an awesome camp. Feels good at the plate. And just want to get him healthy as possible and get back out there. But want to make sure that hand is in good shape."

Mitch Garver is currently in the second year of his two-year $24 million contract with the Mariners. The two parties have a mutual option to extend his contract for a third year with the same annual average value. At 34, it entirely depends on how well the 2023 World Series champion is able to improve.

Mariners make Spring Training roster moves with regular season approaching

As Spring Training winds down, teams will need to cut down their Spring Training camp and finalize the players who will represent them in the regular season.

Each team has to provide a 26-man roster. Outside this, depth players are usually optioned to minor leagues. At the fag end of Spring Training, teams are also cutting down on their invitees.

The Seattle Mariners in their latest round of roster cuts on Friday designated pitcher Will Klein for assignment (DFA) and also placed Nick Dunn and Samad Taylor to minor league preseason camp. The organization also bid goodbye to veteran reliever Netftali Feliz who will hit free agency after his release.

