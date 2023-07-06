New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez concluded June with a.151 batting average, a. 534 OPS and 22 strikeouts, astounding his teammate Mark Canha.

The rookie catcher rediscovered some of the power against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which he had displayed earlier in the season, homing in two of his last three games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Francisco Alvarez game-tying homer in the 9th!"

Alvarez's teammate Mark Canha has spoken about Alvarez's "impressive" game-tying homer, saying that the latter never ceases to amaze him.

"Extremely impressive from a rookie. He never ceases to amaze me on how he's developing this year"

SNY @SNYtv "Extremely impressive from a rookie. He never ceases to amaze me on how he's developing this year"



- Mark Canha on Francisco Álvarez's game-tying homer "Extremely impressive from a rookie. He never ceases to amaze me on how he's developing this year"- Mark Canha on Francisco Álvarez's game-tying homer https://t.co/PAynQsGeAx

Alvarez has produced at the plate in high-leverage spots, including his go-ahead two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Francisco Alvarez's significant home run

New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Alvarez's home run on Tuesday was significant in more ways than one, as it was his 14th of the season.

In the process, he broke the previous mark for home runs by a rookie catcher for the Mets. Together with Travis d'Arnaud, who hit 13 home runs in 2014, with whom Alvarez had previously shared the record.

For the first time in more than a month, the Mets' winning streak reached three games on what was a significant day. For a team that sorely needed a good start to their final road trip before the All-Star break, Alvarez came through in a big way.

Alvarez joined the New York Mets in July 2018 as an international free agent. Due of the COVID-19 pandemic forcing suspension of the minor league season, he did not participate in a minor league game in 2020.

Alvarez received a spring training invitation from the Mets in 2021. He played 99 games for the Brooklyn Cyclones and St. Lucie Mets throughout the season, slashing.272/.388/.554 with 24 home runs and 70 RBI. Alvarez was chosen to participate in the All-Star Futures Game in June, where he homered.

Poll : 0 votes