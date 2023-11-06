Mark Kotsay isn't the direction the New York Mets are looking at after reports suggest that the he is no more in contention for the vacant managerial position. The Mets are now left with the choices of Craig Counsell and Carlos Mendoza to pick from.

Definitely, field records do not suggest how good a manager Mark Kotsay is. The Oakland A's suffered two back-to-back 100-loss seasons but that has been mostly due to the ownerships unwillingness to invest in the team. They announced their plans of relocation in April and then went radio silent as most of the questions were left for Kotsay to answer.

This is where Kotsay showed his class as the skipper of the A's, handling questions diligently while keeping his faith in the ownership yet empathizing with a struggling fanbase desperate to keep the franchise in the city. This proved to be one of the reasons why teams have considered him for the managerial job.

However, Mets fans seem to be content to know that Kotsay is no longer in the running. They want the ownership to pin their hopes firmly on Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers manager, who has been influential in turning around the team's chances in the last few season. The bench coach of the Yankees, Carlos Mendoza is also an option.

Mets fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions as news broke about Kotsay, Counsell and Mendoza.

Mark Kotsay is supposedly running for other teams

The Mets aren't the only big market team in the hunt for a manager. The Houston Astros also have a vacant position after manager Dusty Baker announced his retirement after their ALCS loss against the Texas Rangers. In 2020, before the Astros had appointed Baker, they had interviewed Kotsay.

This suggests that the Astros might be looking towards the A's manager once again if everything pans out well.