"Did I mess that up?" - Throwback to a hilarious moment when former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira's weird interview questions led Derek Jeter to walk out

Former MLB All-Star Mark Teixeira once interviewed New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, ending with the latter walking out during the segment.

On "Foul Territory," the YES Network's spoof with Teixeira as a nervous host featured Jeter looking visibly confused with his former teammate's questions. Teixeira's questions read:

“Derek, how does it feel to be so good and then in NY for so long? ... Play with great Yankee players, and be thought of as the greatest like Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle. … Derek is just, ... he’s a great player. Did I mess that up? We'll be back”

Robinson Cano, Mark Teixeira, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter of the New York Yankees in 2009.

Teixeira played in the league for 14 seasons. This included stints with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, LA Angels of Anaheim and New York Yankees. He announced his retirement in 2016, switching tracks while staying close to baseball. "Tex" was an instant success for his brand of humor as a host while interviewing some of the best players.

His method included asking simple questions in an awkward way to the hilarity of every baseball fan. The 42-year-old played alongside Jeter from 2009 to 2016. They were also part of the famous Yankee team that won the World Series in 2009 beating the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mark Teixeira sustained a similar ankle injury to Derek Jeter during their MLB careers

Mark Teixiera was 20-years-old while playing at Georgia Tech. An ankle injury happened then. It hampered his game, which he later admitted and said didn't feel right for nearly two years in the MLB.

Derek Jeter was also forced to surgically repair his left ankle after Game 1 of the American League Championship Series in 2012. The injury forced him to be out for 501 days. Teixiera described his teammate's injury as:

“When I saw him go down, I knew something was really wrong. But I had no idea what it was, exactly, because it was kind of an awkward play. He just went down. When I heard later about the surgery, I knew it was the same thing.”

Glidarnet.com @Glidarnet

http://t.co/yW2YN3NN Derek Jeter breaks ankle in ALCS, out for postseason glidarnet.com/sports-news.php http://t.co/yW2YN3NN Derek Jeter breaks ankle in ALCS, out for postseasonglidarnet.com/sports-news.php http://t.co/yW2YN3NN

Jeter played for two more seasons after the injury. Prior to his injury, Jeter had a successful 2012 season. He led the American League with 216 hits and batted .316 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. He made his return in 2013, before hanging up his boots a season later.

Want some action on today’s MLB games? Click here to get a deposit bonus up to $1,000 dollars!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far