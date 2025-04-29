Mark Vientos drops 1-word reaction to Mets routing Nationals in series finale

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos went 2-for-4, registering three RBIs with a home run as New York piled on the misery on the Washington Nationals in the series finale in Washington on Monday. Brandon Nimmo, who struck two home runs with nine RBIs, was the star of the show as the Mets routed the Nats 19-5.

Jeff McNeil also crushed a home run and drove in three runs while the rest of the RBIs came off the bats of Pete Alonso, Jesse Winker, Francisco Alvarez and Luisangel Acuna. The Mets are now 20-9 for the season, the best record in the league, sitting comfortably at the top of the NL East standings.

Mark Vientos celebrated the dominant win by sharing a social media story with a one-word reaction on it.

"Dubs," Vientos captioned the story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Take a look at the official IG post here:

"Bats were on 🔥 "

The Mets had made the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto, alongside Jose Siri and re-signed Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea to add much needed quality depth in both departments of the game in the offseason.

It's safe to say that the roster is delivering on all fronts and the team looks like a well oiled machine. Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo lead the charge on the offensive end, while Griffin Canning, Edwin Diaz, Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill have been highly impressive in their outings on the mound.

Mets 3B Mark Vientos has been on a hot streak

Mark Vientos has started to project decent numbers on the offense after a slow start to the 2025 MLB season. He has .219 batting average, with three home runs, 14 RBIs, .650 OPS, and 21 hits off 98 at-bats in 26 games this campaign. He is projecting over 15 home runs, and more than 65 RBIs in 2025.

Vientos has been in on a dominant streak at the plate in the last 13 games, boasting .320 BA, three HRs, and 13 RBIs off 16 hits. The Mets shared the spoils of the four-game series against the Nationals and will now open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on Tuesday.

