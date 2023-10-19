The Houston Astros are off the mark in the ALCS after toppling the Texas Rangers in the third game, with an under-fire Martín Maldonado repaying the management's faith.

The Astros catcher has been struggling for the defending World Series champions this season, and back-to-back defeats against the Rangers highlighted his troubles.

However, the 2017 Gold Glove Award winner got a hold of Rangers' future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer in the third game of the ALCS. Scherzer, who struggled from the mound on his return from injury, conceded two runs to Maldonado on a four-seamer.

“I think you can ask every pitcher on this staff and they understand what my value is,” Maldonado said to reporters after the game.

“I didn’t know he was going to challenge me. Scherzer is a veteran pitcher that throws any pitch in any count. Because he bounces a slider, that doesn’t mean he’s going to come back with another slider,” Maldonado said. “I just wanted to see something up and put a good swing on it.”

Astros cash in on a sluggish Max Scherzer to extend fabulous record on the road

Houtson's impressive victory was a collective effort that saw star slugger Jose Altuve snap his hitless streak in the ongoing ALCS. Yordan Alvarez also continued his red-hot postseason run with a two-run single in a much-needed win for the Astros.

“A lot of guys had some huge at-bats tonight for us,” Michael Brantley told reporters after the game. “We kept pressure on them all night, got some big hits, got some crooked numbers on the board, and we responded in every inning.”

The reigning World Series champions have a peculiar record on the road, winning 15 of their past 18 away games, including a sixth consecutive win at Globe Life Field. However, they weren't taking anything for granted against the veteran Rangers pitcher.

Mauricio Dubón said after the game:

“This guy is a future Hall of Famer. We’re going in there not doubting anybody, especially him. He’s a dog. We came in focused like he was pitching the whole year (for) a Cy Young. I think that’s what helped a lot this game.”

With everything to play for, the Rangers-Astros series is living up to its billing.