Masyn Winn drops 1-word reaction as girlfriend Gianna Pettus shares stunning outfit from weekend at Coachella

Masyn Winn is busy playing infield for the St. Louis Cardinals, giving girlfriend Gianna Pettus some time to spend by herself. Pettus is active on social media and keeps her followers updated about her adventures.

Ad

On Sunday, Pettus posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram as she prepared to attend Coachella, an annual music festival in California.

"Oh Charli, where do I start ... Day two @showpo #showpo," she captioned her post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Pettus wore an aqua-green top and added several necklaces to her attire. She attended the festival with some friends.

Although Winn is busy on the diamond for the Cardinals, he made some time to comment on his girlfriend's post.

"Perfection," he wrote.

@masynwinn IG comment on @giannapettus IG

Winn and Pettus have been together since July. The couple first made a public appearance together in August. Pettus was the "Too Hot to Handle: Season 6" winner. Shortly after that, Winn slid into her DM's on Instagram.

Ad

Pettus is a native of Missouri, which has made things easier for this relationship as Winn stars for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Masyn Winn's girlfriend Gianna Pettus speaks on how their relationship started

After winning Season 6 of "Too Hot to Handle," Gianna Pettus spoke to "The Teen Edit" about her journey on the show. Not only did she open up about her experience on the show but she also discussed how she started dating Masyn Winn.

Ad

"After filming, I had been in such a good space, so I thought being in a relationship wouldn’t be that bad," Pettus said. "I followed this guy on Instagram because he had posted with one of my favorite artists, Metro Boomin. It just started, and we never looked back. It’s actually been really nice. I don’t have any stress with this relationship."

Pettus and Winn's relationship is still relatively new, but they have been able to spend time together during the MLB season in St. Louis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More