Matt Buschmann, the husband of NFL host Sara Walsh, defended his wife's playful rant about his golf obsession during an appearance on "Good Morning Football."

Walsh jokingly questioned whether his good looks should excuse him from spending long hours on the golf course. In response, Buschmann shed light on their household dynamics, admitting to occasional lies about his golfing habits for the sake of harmony.

During the on-air exchange, Buschmann said that he is an early riser, while Walsh tends to wake up later. As a result, he takes the opportunity to play golf in the mornings after sending their kids off to school. He humorously asked for forgiveness upon his return, implying that he occasionally bends the truth about the amount of time he spends on the golf course.

"I ask for forgiveness when I get back," Buschman said.

The conversation took an amusing turn when the host remarked that Buschmann's good looks, coupled with his dedication as a father, made him an ideal male model. Walsh then playfully asked their children how often they thought their dad played golf.

Both enthusiastically replied, "A lot." Walsh said that the kids would soon be joining their dad on the golf course, to which she quipped that golf could then last all day if twins went with their father, as she enjoyed some freedom from childcare responsibilities.

The lighthearted banter highlighted the couple's ability to find humor in their daily routines and playfully tease one another.

Sara Walsh and Matt Buschmann's relationship

Sarah Walsh, a sports broadcaster known for her work at ESPN, has had a remarkable personal journey.

After a courtship that began with a college interview, Walsh married minor league baseball pitcher Matt Buschmann in 2014.

Their love story unfolded as Walsh followed Buschmann on Twitter, leading to messages and eventually their first date in Nashville. The couple exchanged vows and embarked on a life together.

While Buschmann pursued his baseball career by joining the Oakland A's High-A club in Stockton, California, Walsh continued to excel in her broadcasting role.

In 2017, they welcomed twins Hutton and Brees into their lives. Balancing the demands of parenthood and their careers in the sports industry, Walsh and Buschmann have embraced their roles as proud parents.

Walsh's professional achievements have allowed her to interview notable figures, including ace pitcher David Price, who made a special mention of his former Vanderbilt teammate during a conversation with Walsh on ESPN's "SportsCenter."

