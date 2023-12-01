Matt Chapman Free Agency: MLB analyst picks 4-time Gold Glove winners as 'durable' option for teams

The MLB rumor mill has been on overdrive, as elite third baseman Matt Chapman enters free agency after two years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old former All-Star is a four-time Golden Glove winner renowned for his defensive abilities. Offensively, he may not be as impressive but has a pop and is still a valuable player for any roster in the major leagues.

Chapman's durable over a season and shows great offensive potential despite not shining in that area yet. So, his recent free agency has caught the attention of several analysts, who are eager to find out what the future holds for him. On the Thursday edition of MLB Now, one analyst said:

"Over the last five full seasons, he's topped 135 games every year, and in three of the five, he's been over 150. Durability matters."

Chapman was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2014 MLB Draft. After three years in the minors, he made his major league debut in 2017.

Following a decent first season, Chapman came to his own in 2018, winning his first Golden Glove, Platinum Glove, Fielding Bible and Wilson Defensive Player of the Year. After five reliable seasons with the Athletics, he was traded to the Blue Jays in 2022.

Matt Chapman is a dynamic player who brings several strong skills to the table. He's not the fastest but is exceptional on defence and has great running in between the bases.

Defensively, Chapman achieved four Outs Above Average and 12 Defensive Runs Saved (1,213.2 innings) this season while slashing 240/.330/.424, 17 HRs and 54 RBIs.

Why signing Matt Chapman makes sense for the San Francisco Giants

Former Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman is considered one of the most valuable free agents in the MLB market, and the San Francisco Giants have plenty of reason to pursue him.

Chapman is mercurial player who is in his prime and has spent five years under new Giants coach Bob Melvin. The manager has always been full of praise for his former colleague, and his roster has a place for Chapman to slot in at third base for next year.

