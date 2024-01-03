Matt Chapman Free Agency: MLB insider says Giants make 'great sense' for 3B as potential landing spot

Third baseman Matt Chapman may not have dominated free agency headlines as much as other names have. However, the experienced infielder may be a perfect fit on a team that has itself been very quiet.

In a recent interview with the Bleacher Report, MLB analyst Jon Heyman discussed Matt Chapman, among other free agents. According to Heyman, the San Francisco Giants are emerging as a top contender to nail down Chapman.

"@JonHeyman talks Cody Bellinger/Matt Chapman suitors" - B/R Walk-Off

Per Heyman's analysis, the San Francisco Giants are a team that would "make great sense" for Chapman. Heyman highlighted the fact that Chapman played under new Giants skipper Bob Melvin for five seasons as a member of the Oakland Athletics. Additionally, the team may be looking to upgrade JD Davis at the hot corner.

The 2023 season was the second for Chapman on the Toronto Blue Jays. Through 140 games, the 30-year-old hit .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs. While his offensive output was down slightly from 2022, he still managed to be awarded the fourth Gold Glove Award of his career.

After the Jays' heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card Series, Chapman rejected a qualifying offer and became a free agent. Although the Jays are still thought to be in the mix, it is a reasonable assumption that Chapman will gravitate towards wherever the most money is.

"Matt Chapman's 14th home run of the season was a rocket, 411 feet to bring the #BlueJays even" - Keegan Matheson

In the same segment, Heyman also mentioned Cody Bellinger. The former Chicago Cubs and LA Dodgers star hit a career-high .307 this year and has also been linked to the Giants, in addition to Matt Chapman's old team, the Blue Jays.

Matt Chapman's days in Toronto have likely come to an end

Although the Jays have kept up their interest in Chapman ever since he decided to walk, that interest may not be waning. Their decision is being helped along by the Jays' pickup of infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, as well as Chapman's offensive decline this season.

Although more importantly, it seems as though Chapman wants to be in a new market, perhaps one that is closer to his hometown of Victorville, California. Regardless of where he lands, the market for this Gold Glove third baseman is still rather hot.

