Matt Chapman free agency: Top 5 landing spots for 'best third baseman available'

2023 saw the expiration of third baseman Matt Chapman's two-year, $25 million contract with the Jays. Although his team reportedly reached out with a qualifying offer after the season, it apparently was not enough.

As such, the 30-year old now finds himself on the open market. His second season with the Jays started off red-hot. The month of April saw the California-native rip 5 home runs and 20 RBIs to coincide with a .372 batting average. Indeed, some were already using MVP terminology to refer to Chapman.

However, after May, Chapman's bat cooled off considerably. Since May 1, the third baseman hit .205/.298/.361 in 113 games. Regardless, Chapman still finished with 17 home runs and 54 RBIs, winning the fourth Gold Glove of his career in the process.

With Matt Chapman still very much up for grabs, let's explore some potential destinations for the former All-Star.

Top 5 landing spots for third baseman Matt Chapman

5. San Francisco Giants

After finishing the 2023 season with a 5-22 record to miss the postseason by a narrow margin, the San Francisco Giants are looking for big changes. With manager Gabe Kepler out, the team has shifted focus to the field. Existing third baseman JD Davis posted similar offensive numbers to Chapman last season in 144 games. However, acquiring the Gold Glover would be a notable upgrade, and can offer Chapman proximity to his hometown of Fullerton, California.

"Matt Chapman breaks through for #BlueJays , blasting his 10th HR of 2023, his 3rd this month. He had just 2 HRs in May. 111.9 mph & 415 ft. More importantly, Chapman now has 2 pulled HRs in June, and 4 this season." - Thomas Hall

4. Toronto Blue Jays

Although Chapman walked away from a qualifying offer earlier this season, he has likely not heard the last offer from the Toronto Blue Jays. Matt Chapman was Toronto's first Gold Glover at third since Kelly Gruber in 1990. Though GM Ross Atkins has listed starting pitching as an area of focus, do not be surprised to see the Jays keeping an open line with Chapman, especially if the market for him cools down.

3. New York Yankees

The infield contributed to a lot of headaches for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone last season. With Isiah Kiner-Falefa now firmly overtaken at shortstop by Anthony Volpe, things appear to be clearer. Utility man DJ LeMathieu is set to take over the hot corner from Josh Donaldson. However, swooping up Chapman would give Boone some continuity at third, and allow him to use LeMathieu as well as rookie Oswald Peraza in a wider range of roles.

"Matt Chapman (@mattchap6) already putting his name in the hat to win the 2023 AL Gold Glove at third base. He's just so good." - Brennan_I_D

2. Seattle Mariners

Earlier this month, the Seattle Mariners traded third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the D-Backs. Suarez hit .232/.323/.391 in all 162 games for the Mariners in 2023, and his departure leaves a large hole for the team at third. While the Mariners are reported to be interested in some bigger fish in the free agency pond, it would be hard for the team to pass up an opportunity to sign a competent replacement for Suarez at third.

1. New York Mets

A total of nine players started games at third base for the New York Mets in 2023, and none were particularly effective. With Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso set to man short, second and first respectively, the Mets would do well to add another award-winning glove to the mix. Although the team has some young prospects who could make a run at the position in coming years, Matt Chapman appears to be a perfect fit for the team's current needs.

