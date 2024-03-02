  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Matt Chapman Free Agency Update: All-Star third baseman ends speculations with a three-year San Francisco Giants contract

Matt Chapman Free Agency Update: All-Star third baseman ends speculations with a three-year San Francisco Giants contract

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Mar 02, 2024 05:09 GMT
Matt Chapman Free Agency Update: All-Star third baseman ends speculations with a three-year San Francisco Giants contract
Matt Chapman Free Agency Update: All-Star third baseman ends speculations with a three-year San Francisco Giants contract

Former Blue Jays slugger and coveted third baseman Matt Chapman has reportedly agreed a deal with the San Francisco Giants. The four-time Gold Glove winner has signed a three-year deal with the Giants, estimated to be around $54M with two opt-outs.

Senior MLB journalist Jon Heyman was first to break the news as Chapman becomes the latest Scott Boras client to bag a handsome deal in free agency following Cody Bellinger's singing last month.

The former Blue Jays slugger has the option to opt out of the contract after each of his first two seasons with the Giants.

"Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a three-year, $54 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Chapman will receive opt-outs after each of the first two seasons."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?