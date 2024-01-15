Matt Chapman Free Agency Update: Teams waiting for star 3B's asking price to drop amid Giants interest, per insider

All signs point to Matt Chapman signing with the San Francisco Giants in free agency. But as things heat up in his sweepstakes, there seem to be other teams waiting to make a qualifying offer with less on the line.

Chapman struggled in 2023, posting a .240 average and only 17 home runs. Despite this, clubs are interested in his services.

As per MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the only competition Bob Melvin's side can receive is from the Chicago Cubs who are also looking to fill gaps in the infield.

"It’s hard to imagine seeing free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman anywhere but the San Francisco Giants or possibly the Chicago Cubs," Nightengale wrote for USA Today. "Teams still are waiting for his asking price to drop after he hit just .240 with 17 homers last season, and badly struggled after April, hitting just .205 with a .659 OPS."

The San Francisco Giants have been the most closely associated since many of their front office officials worked for the Athletics when Chapman represented them. Their current president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, was with the Athletics, while current manager Bob Melvin and third base coach Matt Williams were also in coordination with Chapman throughout.

Matt Chapman made his debut with the Oakland Athletics, where he received success in his initial years, before signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. He was named an All-Star once and has been a four-time Gold Glove winner.

Other teams waiting for a lower qualifying offer for Matt Chapman

Nightengale also noted that other teams were waiting for the asking price to drop for Matt Chapman. Even though he is decent on the plate, his defensive abilities are not the same as they once were.

The infielder turned down an extension with the Blue Jays. He anticipates a long-term contract of $150 million over five years.

