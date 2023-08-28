Matt Chapman Injury Update: Health status of Blue Jays star placed on IL amid critical stretch for team

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman as they enter a pivotal stretch of the season. The team announced on Monday that they would be placing the three-time Gold Glove Award winner on the 10-day IL with a right middle finger sprain.

Although he has not performed at the level he had earlier this season, the club will surely miss his top-tier defensive abilities. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays have recalled infielder Ernie Clement, who will be active for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals.

The 30-year-old exited Sunday's action against the Cleveland Guardians. Although he left in the 6th inning of the team's 10-7 loss, it's been reported that he reaggravated the finger injury, which initially occurred during a weightlifting incident.

After opening the 2023 regular season at an MVP level, Chapman has cooled off considerably as the season has moved along. Prior to his placement on the 10-day IL, the former Oakland Athletics star had produced a .248 batting average with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Matt Chapman's injury comes at an important stretch for the Blue Jays

There are only 31 games remaining in the regular season for the Toronto Blue Jays and they currently sit 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the final Wild Card spot for the American League. Manager John Schneider will need to find a suitable replacement at third base as the team enters the must-win territory.

Currently, the Blue Jays sit behind the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners, and Houston Astros in the Wild Card race. The team has upcoming series against some of the worst teams in the MLB (Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, and Kansas City Royals). Any dropped games over the next four series could draw an end to their postseason hopes.