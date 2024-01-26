Matt Chapman Rumors: Insider links star infielder with 'six teams' as market expected to pick up

The free-agent market is heating up for four-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman, with several teams expressing interest in acquiring the talented infielder. Among the interested parties are the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees, according to reports from insider Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Chapman, who spent the 2023 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, has become a sought-after asset for teams looking to enhance their defensive capabilities and add power to their lineups. The 30-year-old third baseman showcased his skills by hitting 17 home runs and delivering 54 RBIs with a .755 OPS over 140 games.

1-Toronto Blue Jays:

The Toronto Blue Jays, who are aiming for their third consecutive postseason berth, are among the teams actively pursuing Chapman. However, negotiations with the slugger hit a roadblock when the Blue Jays’ reported offer of a contract extension for four or five years and over $100 million failed to materialize into an agreement.

The Toronto Blue Jay’s $100 million offer to reunite with Chapman didn’t seem to suffice.

Blue Jays beat writer Keegan Matheson shed light on the situation, suggesting that for Chapman to return to Toronto, the contract would need to be "below public projections." Despite his offensive struggles in 2023, Chapman’s value is emphasized by his defensive prowess and positive impact in the clubhouse.

The New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs could also be interested in acquiring Matt Chapman.

The New York Yankees are considering Chapman as a potential replacement for DJ LeMahieu, a move that could significantly bolster their defensive capabilities. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs are eyeing Chapman as a right-handed-hitting third baseman, providing an alternative if left-handed outfielder Cody Bellinger signs wlsewhere in free agency.

4-San Francisco Giants

As the San Francisco Giants pursue offensive upgrades, Chapman is at the forefront of their considerations. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi is focused on strengthening the defense, making Chapman a top position-player target. However, with the multiple teams vying for Chapman’s services, the Giants might need to outbid significant spenders to secure the infielder.

The San Francisco Giants have also been linked with interest to acquire the services of Matt Chapman

While questions linger about Chapman’s offensive performance, teams are drawn to his defensive prowess and the potential for a bounce-back season. As the market for sluggers continues to evolve, Chapman remains a coveted asset for teams seeking a blend of defensive excellence and power in their lineup. The competition for his signature is intensifying, and Chapman’s decision could significantly impact the defensive landscape for the interested teams in the upcoming season.

