Matt Chapman Rumors: Insider lists 2 teams with 'most interest' in star infielder 

In the ever-evolving landscape of Major League Baseball, rumors and speculations surrounding player movements are a common occurrence. One player currently under the spotlight is star third baseman Matt Chapman, and according to insider Jon Morosi, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are the two teams showing the most interest in acquiring his services.

According to insider Jon Morosi, the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays are the two teams showing the most interest in acquiring his services.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morosi believes the San Francisco Giants are favorites to sign Matt Chapman

The San Francisco Giants, fresh off an impressive season, are considered the favorites to land Chapman. Despite his offensive struggles in 2023, Chapman’s remarkable 56.4% hard-hit rate, ranking in the MLB’s 100th percentile, provides optimism for a bounce-back performance.

As a four-time Gold Glove winner at third base, Chapman’s defensive prowess adds significant value to any team. The Giants, with Wilmer Flores currently holding the third base position, are actively exploring the possibility of securing Chapman to bolster both their lineup and defense.

Expand Tweet

While Chapman’s potential addition wouldn’t immediately elevate the Giants to the level of the reigning NL West Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, it demonstrates the organization’s commitment to competing in a tough division. With the Arizona Diamondbacks making a recent World Series appearance, the Giants are keen on making strategic moves to return to prominence.

Toronto Blue Jays could re-sign Chapman to a long-term deal

On the other side of the coin, the Toronto Blue Jays also emerge as a serious contender for Chapman’s services. Despite Chapman’s mid-season struggles and a late-season finger injury, his early-season success earned him AL Player of the Month honors.

The Blue Jays, familiar territory for Chapman, may face the challenge of deciding whether to invest in a long-term deal for the talented third baseman, potentially costing over $100 million.

The Blue Jays must decide whether re-signing Matt Chapman to a potential contract over $100 million is worth it.

As the offseason unfolds, the fate of Matt Chapman remains uncertain, but the Giants and Blue Jays are undeniably at the forefront of the conversation, each with its unique set of circumstances and motivations driving the pursuit of this star infielder.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.