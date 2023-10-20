Mauricio Dubon claims Yordan Alvarez is 'one of the best hitters' in MLB

Houston Astros postseason hero Yordan Alvarez has been receiving praise from all corners of the MLB fraternity, including fellow teammate Mauricio Dubon. Alvarez is on a tear of late and has contributed to the Astros' strong comeback in the ALCS series, which is currently tied at 2-2.

After the game, Mauricio Dubon praised Yordan Alvarez for his impact on the Astros rosters and how his contribution has helped the team so far.

"It's crazy, it's crazy," Dubon said. "That guy doesn't get a lot of recognition during the season. Now this is the guy who is the best hitter in the league and he shows up here." (Time: 4:05 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After losing the first two home games against the Texas Rangers, the Astros have come right back and won Game 4 (10-3) to tie the series. A collective effort from hitters and bullpen resulted in a resounding victory at Globe Life Field.

It was another great outing by Alvarez, who drove in three runs and recorded two hits in his four at-bats. Jose Abreu also filled the stat sheet as he hit one home run, three RBIs and recorded two walks.

In the ongoing best-of-seven series, Yordan Alvarez is averaging .400 with six hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and four runs scored.

Yordan Alvarez's accolades and postseason career

The Cuban hitter made his MLB debut on June 9, 2019, for the Houston Astros. With only five years under his belt, he has achieved a lot already.

Apart from winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, the 26-year-old is a 2× All-Star (2022, 2023), World Series champion (2022), ALCS MVP (2021), All-MLB First Team (2022) and Silver Slugger Award (2022).

In his five seasons with the Astros, he has a slash line of .295/.390/.588 with an OPS of .978. Additionally, he has hit 129 HRs and 380 RBIs.

In October, his stats go to another level, slashing .277/.378/.544 with an OPS of .922. So far he has appeared in 55 postseason games, averaging .277 with 54 hits, 12 homers, 39 RBIs and 38 runs scored.