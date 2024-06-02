"[Mauricio] Dubon's bats" - Yordan Alvarez shares where his powers came from for his multi-home run night

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez had a monstrous night, which saw him hit two home runs to lead the Astros to a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. When asked about the special night in the postgame interview, Alvarez had Mauricio Dubon's bat to appreciate.

After the game, Space City reporter Julian Morales interviewed Yordan Alvarez, asking where all that power came from, to which Alvarez jokingly replied:

"[Mauricio] Dubon's bats."

However, it seems there was more than just a joke to it:

"Yesterday I went to where his bats were and I caught two without telling anyone. And look, today was the day I had. Yes, I felt pretty good. I don't know if the adjustment for the home runs was because of the bats, but I literally did it," Alvarez said via translator.

"I think I did it because last year I had used Maldi's bats and I hit home runs and not with mine. And I said, now I'm going to do it with Dubon's and it worked. Yeah, definitely. It felt very good. I don't know if there was an adjustment. It might have been the bats. I think last year I used to grab Maldi's bats."

Starting off, Alvarez immediately put the Astros on the board with his two-run home run in the first off Joe Ryan. His second home run was a solo shot in the fifth inning against the same pitcher. The game marks his third multi-homer game of the season and the 18th of his MLB career.

Yordan Alvarez didn't knew Framber Valdez was throwing a no-hitter until the first hit

Saturday night saw the Houston Astros put in a complete performance on both sides of the plate. Framber Valdez had a no-hitter until he gave up two hits in the seventh. Despite that, he led his team from the front, throwing seven innings for one run and four strikeouts.

During the same interaction, Yordan Alvarez was left impressed with Valdez's performance. He even shared that he didn't know a no-hitter was going in the other half of the innings. Understandably, though, given he was the designated hitter for the game.

"Yeah, incredible, obviously," Alvarez said via translator. "And I'm going to be honest, I didn't know he was throwing a no-hitter until he gave that first hit.

"Everybody was like, hey, let's lock in now. And I was like, oh wait, what's happening? But it's a good thing that I didn't know he was throwing a no-hitter. Nobody was saying anything."

With the win, the Astros improved to 26-33 and now look to reprimand their slow start to the season.

Yordan Alvarez & Co. are facing a tough start to the year but if they could compile a good stretch from here until the All-Star break, the Astros could reach near the AL West lead, if not already the leaders.

