Max Clark offers a powerful one-word take on partnership with fellow Tigers prospect, draws direct comparison to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

While Max Clark makes his way through the minor leagues to eventually get to the MLB level, he's going to have several teammates along the way. In the second year of his professional career, he has one who is poised to dominate the league with him.

Clark and Kevin McGonigle are both in A+ level, so they're ways away from the MLB. However, as the No. 2 and 3 prospects in the system, they'll eventually probably be there together.

Clark shared a post with McGonigle to Instagram on Thursday evening, showcasing their partnership and making a direct comparison to the legendary pairing of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the NBA.

"Dynamic," he captioned the post.

James and Wade won two championships together for the Miami Heat and formed one of the NBA's most dominant superteams in the early 2010s. Clark believes he and McGonigle will do the same for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Clark was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft after Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews. He went ahead of players like Wyatt Langford, Jacob Wilson, Nolan Schanuel and Hurston Waldrep.

Both players are expected to arrive with the Detroit Tigers in 2027. Jackson Jobe is the only prospect ahead of them, and he's expected to make his debut in 2025. Clark is MLB's fifth-ranked prospect, while McGonigle is 27th.

Max Clark discusses first taste of MLB action

During Tigers Spring Training, Max Clark got to play some with the MLB players. He was obviously not a consideration for the roster, but the organization wanted to get him some crucial experience.

Max Clark played in Spring Training (Imagn)

In warming up after being a defensive sub, he said he had been nervous and threw the ball 40 feet over Riley Greene's head. He lamented making an All-Star run after a ball because of an errant throw, but he eventually settled in.

Clark said, via MLB:

“It was a really fun night. It’s a blessing to go to those games regardless, and just being in that dugout learning from guys is huge. But obviously we’ll take the double, and then seeing Kevin do the same thing, that’s a look into what we want to do one, two years from now in the big leagues.”

Both Clark and McGonigle played that game and played a part in a three-run seventh inning that cemented a comeback win.

