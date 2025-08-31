Max Clark’s fiancee Kayli dons pink bikini during hilarious lake reunion with a goat

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Published Aug 31, 2025 04:39 GMT
Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark is one of the most talented outfielders on the team's farm system and is making a strong case for his promotion as Detroit's No. 2 prospect. He has been impressive in his minor league stint.

Clark has been with the organization since the team selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft. While the 20-year-old outfielder is hoping for a call-up to the MLB roster, his fiancée Kayli Farmer is cooling off in the summer.

In her Instagram story on Saturday, Kayli reunited with a goat at a lake. In the clip in her story, Kayli was trying to feed the goat from her boat.

"Saw our little lake friend," she captioned the story.
In the next story, Kayli, who donned a pink bikini, stepped out of the boat to feed the goat.

"Elvis, the billy goat," Kali's caption read.
After being drafted by the Tigers, Max Clark got engaged to long-time girlfriend Kayli in October 2023. She announced their engagement in an Instagram post with Clark going down on his knees to propose to her in one of the pictures.

"My forever person," Kayli captioned the post.
In October 2024, Kayli announced the duo was getting married on Dec. 13, 2025.

"Wow I cannot wait to marry you. 12/13/25."
Max Clark's fiancee Kayli shared dreamy pictures from bridal shower

Max Clark's fiancee shared pictures from her bridal shower earlier this week. She acknowledged the women in her life, sharing the frame with her mother and sister.

"Bridal shower of my dreams!! Thankful for the amazing women around me," Kayli captioned her post.

While Kayli ramps up the preparation for their wedding, Max Clark is recovering from a wrist injury he sustained last Tuesday. Clark has slashed .279/.414/.445 with 12 home runs and 59 RBI in 97 games, splitting time with High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie.

bell-icon Manage notifications