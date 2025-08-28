Max Clark's fiancee Kayli Farmer turns up glamor in a strapless white gown on her 'dreamy' bridal shower, thanks women in her life

After he was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in 2023, Max Clark has established himself as one of the most promising talents in the majors. In the minor leagues this season, Clark has been batting .272, with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs.Like his teammates and coaches on the field, Clark's fiancee, Kayli Farmer, is his constant source of support off of it.Farmer shared a series of snaps on Wednesday from her bridal shower. She wore a white gown at the event, and expressed her gratitude for the &quot;amazing&quot; women in her life.&quot;the bridal shower of my DREAMS !! thankful for the the amazing women around me 🤍,&quot; Farmer wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot much is known about when and how Clark and Farmer first met, as the couple prefers to keep their relationship private. However, looking at their socials, they have been together for about five years. They announced their engagement in October 2023.Love for sports is something Clark and Farmer share. Just like the outfielder, who has played baseball almost all his life, Farmer is also an accomplished athlete. She played for FC Pride, a women's soccer team based in Indiana.Kayli Farmer went to Atlanta to cheer Max Clark as he featured in the All-Star futures gameMax Clark's fiancee, Kayli Farmer, has shown she is the outfielder's biggest fan, and often cheers for him at ballparks. As Clark headed to Truist Park to play in the 2025 All-Star futures game, Kayli was once again part of the crowd.Farmer posted a few snaps from the game on Instagram.&quot;all-star futures game year two,&quot; Farmer wrote on July 14. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt Truist Park, Clark had a solid game. He batted leadoff for the AL, earning a walk in his first plate appearance. In his second at-bat, in the top of the third, Clark recorded a hit, which was crucial in getting the first run on the board. However, he and his teammates lost the exhibition game 4-2.