  Max Clark's wife Kayli cruises the Kentucky waters in bikini for ultimate summer escape

Max Clark’s wife Kayli cruises the Kentucky waters in bikini for ultimate summer escape

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:45 GMT
Baseball: Erie Moon Mammoths - Source: Imagn
Max Clark's wife Kayli cruises the Kentucky waters in bikini for ultimate summer escape

While Detroit Tigers prospect Max Clark is aiming to make the transition to the major leagues with solid performances in the minors, his fiancee Kayli Farmer is enjoying her summer escape.

Kayli Farmer shared pictures from her time at the Lake Cumberland Resort in Kentucky. She called it her "second home" sharing pictures from a boat. She donned a brown bikini in one of the pictures and a black bikini for a selfie.

"My second home" Kayli captioned the carousel post on Instagram.
In a clip from the post, Kayli is wearing a pink bikini as she gets off the boat to feed a goat on the shore.

Max Clark and Kayli Farmer got engaged in October 2023 after Clark was drafted by the Tigers. The duo is set to tie the knot in December and the announcement of their marriage was made by Kayli in an Instagram post from October last year.

Kayli had her bridal shower last week and she shared adorable pictures from the event in an Instagram post.

"The bridal shower of my dreams. Thankful for the amazing women around me," Kayli captioned her post.
Max Clark extends team's lead with two-run home run on Wednesday

Max Clark, ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Tigers' system, has divided time in the minors, starting with High-A West Michigan before joining Double-A Erie.

In his latest outing for the Double-A Erie on Wednesday, Clark smashed a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to make it 10-2 for his team on the night. It was his sixth homer of the season for Erie.

