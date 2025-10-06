“Max Fried is absolutely awful!” - MLB analyst rip into Yankees’ offense as $218,000,000 pitching fails in humiliating Game 2 collapse

The Yankees are one game away from being ousted in the offseason after another dismal showing against the Blue Jays in Toronto. The visitors were torched 13-7 in Game 2 after letting Toronto score 12 unanswered runs in the first five innings of the contest. One primary perpetrator of the lopsided loss was starter Max Fried who gave up seven runs on eight base hits, including a two-run blast to Ernie Clement in the second inning.

Given Fried's price tag which made him the highest-paid lefty in baseball history, questions were raised about his abysmal outing that can be backtracked to his days as a Brave that has earned him a reputation of a postseason underperformer. On the most recent episode of the Boomer and Gio show on WFAN, analyst Gregg "Gio" Giannotti expressed his dismay over Fried's performance in Game 2 of the ALDS and the team's lack of offensive firepower.

"Max Fried is absolutely awful," Giannotti remarked. "Fried was amazing in the second half [of the season.] You sign this guy and he is supposed to be the dude who stops the bleeding in a situation like this on the road to send this series back 1-1 and he is awful. So now, your entire season is the offense going to wake up when it never does in the playoffs" he added. (5:05-5:25)

Giannotti further noted that the Yankees have looked defeated after being utterly overwhelemed in their two games against Toronto that could be detrimental for the team's psyche heading into the next game.

"It is a bad situation and all that the good momentum and the good feeling around this team that was built up and I mean has been not just been stopped in the tracks, they are retreating." (5:36-5:46)

Yankees suffer drubbing against Blue Jays in Game 2 of ALDS

After surrendering 10 runs in Game 1 of the ALDS, the Yankees followed up their dismal outing by posting another stinker as they were beaten 13-7 by the Blue Jays in Game 2.

The Yankees let 12 Blue Jays runs pass before scoring one of their own in the sixth inning courtesy of Cody Bellinger's two-run blast. The former would score four more consolation runs in the seventh to make the scoreline respectable to end the game.

Max Fried and Will Warren were both totally dominated on the mound as they surrendered a combined 13 runs in just 7 1/3 innings. As for the Blue Jays, rookie Trey Yesavage tallied a massive 11 strikeouts. in his maiden postseason start. In addition, Toronto backed up their rookie hurler in run support as seven of the nine starting hitters tallied at least one hit led by Daulton Varsho with four.

