Max Fried’s adorable gesture with Carlos Rodon’s son steals spotlight at Red Carpet Show

Carlos Rodon arrived at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta with his family on Tuesday. His wife, Ashley, their daughter Willow and their two sons, Bo and Silo, accompanied him at the marquee event.
In an MLB Network video, Bo and Silo seem to be getting bored while their father is having an interview. Rodon picked Silo up but Bo was left alone. Fellow New York Yankees southpaw Max Fried came to the rescue and picked Bo up. Rodon's son was ecstatic as the two went about their work.
Fried joined the Yankees ahead of this season on a record eight-year, $218 million deal, the biggest any left-hander has gotten in MLB history. He seems to have found friends in the dugout with another starting rotation member, Carlos Rodon.
Max Fried and Carlos Rodon both selected for All-Star Game
Both Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been solid on the mound for the Yankees. In his first year with the Yankees, Fried has an 11-3 record with a 2.43 ERA in 20 starts, tied for first in wins and top 10 in ERA and WHIP.
However, Fried exited his July 12 start early due to a blister on his left index finger, the shortest outing of the season (3 IP, 4 ER). Due to this, he won't be playing in the All-Star game.
Meanwhile, Rodon has also been decent this season. He has posted a 3.08 ERA over 19 starts and has racked up 135 strikeouts with a solid 1.00 WHIP. Last week, after Fried’s blister sidelined him from the All-Star Game, Rodón was named as his replacement. It's Rodon's third career All-Star selection (previously in 2021 and 2022).
Rodon's best start of the season came on July 11 against the Cubs, where he pitched eight shutout innings, surrendering four hits, one walk and striking out eight. It was his sixth scoreless start of the season.