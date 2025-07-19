Max Fried teases dream arsenal upgrade with subtle nod to MLB’s "talented" fastball kings

The 2025 All-Star Game brought together some of the best pitchers in the game. Ahead of the Midsummer Classic at Truist Park on Tuesday, pitchers were asked about the pitch they would like to take from other pitchers to add to their arsenal.In an Instagram video shared by MLB Network, pitchers named the pitch they would add to their arsenal. Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo, Boston Red Sox's Garrett Crochet and Kansas City Royals' Kris Bubic picked reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal's changeup as the pitch to add to their arsenal.While Jacob deGrom's fastball was also a popular pick, New York Yankees ace Max Fried gave a nod to the talented flamethrowers in the league.&quot;We got a lot of really talented guys, of course in fastballs, so probably one of those,&quot; Fried said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Fried didn't pick a name, MLB Network showed a clip of Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes, who has been one of the most electric pitchers in the league.The Reigning NL Rookie of the Year relies heavily on his fastballs, which averages 98 mph, the second fastest among starters behind Hunter Greene's 99 mph.Skenes has been one of the fastest hurlers in gathe me a,nd the league was put on notice after he pitched six atinnings 101 mph and above against the Chicago Cubs on his debut at PNC Park.Max Fried provides update on his potential next start after injury setbackMax Fried made a strong start to the Yankees career after joining the team in the offseason. His stellar performances earned him an All-Star selection that would have seen him return to his former stomping ground in Atlanta.However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone replaced Fried in the All-Star lineup with Carlos Rodon to manage the former Atlanta Braves pitcher's workload. Fried also sustained a blister in his last start against the Chicago Cubs on July 12.Fried updated on his injury ahead of the Yankees' series opener against the Braves on Friday. The Yankees pitcher is &quot;hopeful&quot; of returning to the mound in the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays next week.