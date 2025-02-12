Max Muncy drops 4-word reaction to Kike Hernandez re-signing with Dodgers on 1-year deal

The LA Dodgers are bringing back utility player Kike Hernandez, who played a key role in their 2024 World Series victory. Hernandez and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

The clubhouse is likely hoping for another World Series run in the upcoming season, with expectations that Hernandez will continue to contribute to their success.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy shares this sentiment. On Tuesday, Muncy reacted to the re-signing of Hernandez, posting on Instagram:

“Let’s run it back.”

(Credits: Instagram/@maxmuncy)

Max Muncy shared the Dodgers' official announcement of Hernandez's return on his Instagram story. Like Hernandez, Muncy is also a two-time World Series champion, having won both titles with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024.

Muncy is a two-time All-Star. Last season, he posted a .232 batting average, hitting 15 home runs with 48 RBIs and an .852 OPS in 73 games.

Kike Hernandez, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a .229 batting average, 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, 27 walks and a .654 OPS in 126 games with the Dodgers. While Hernandez had a solid regular season, he made key contributions to the team’s World Series victory during the postseason.

Hernandez delivered several clutch hits in the playoffs, including a home run in the National League Division Series (NLDS) against the San Diego Padres. He also hit a two-run homer against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series.

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman praises Kike Hernandez for playoffs performance

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman appeared on the "Dodgers Territory" podcast, where he discussed Kike Hernandez's impact during the postseason.

“The impact he has made in October, on the field it was obvious. Off the field, this past October may have been the most impressive displays of leadership I’ve ever seen," Friedman said.

"His connecting with different guys, going out of his way on a number of different fronts, was quite possibly the most impressive leadership I’ve ever seen."

Comments start at 10:45 below

In 14 postseason games in 2024, Hernandez posted a .294 batting average, hitting two home runs and driving in six RBIs.

