Max Muncy's wife Kellie gets brutally honest about the hardest part of being married to an MLB star

Los Angeles Dodgers player Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, recently opened up about the challenges of being a baseball wife. Muncy made his Dodgers debut in 2018, the same year he married the love of his life.

Ad

Having spent over six years as a Dodgers wife, Kellie is well-acquainted with both the highs and lows that come with the role. During a Q&A session on her Instagram Story on Friday, a follower asked her about the most difficult part of being married to a baseball player.

In response, Kellie shared a screenshot of an offensive message she received from a baseball fan. Along with it, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This doesn't perfectly translate in English but if you know Spanish you know this is horrible ✌️”

Kellie IG (Credits: Instagram/@kellie_muncy)

She went on to elaborate:

Ad

“As much as we try to compartmentalize their performance on the field, it is nearly impossible to not let their struggles affect us. We hurt when they hurt and the slumps are very tough on us too.”

“Also, you'll be minding your own business on a Tuesday and receive messages like this after a hard game 😩 thankfully the ratio of these messages compared to all the positive ones are very low, but it is still hard having to filter through.”

Ad

Two-time All-Star infielder Max Muncy made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Oakland Athletics. He played parts of two seasons with the A's before being released in April 2017.

Shortly after, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Muncy to a minor league contract and following a strong stint in Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, he was called up to the majors in April 2018.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie shares reaction to the Dodgers star receiving his World Series ring

Since joining the Dodgers, Max Muncy has helped the team win the World Series titles in 2020 and 2024. Last month, Dodgers players received their 2024 World Series rings.

Ad

Muncy's wife, Kellie, shared some joyful moments from the celebration on Instagram, captioning the post:

“The @dodgers sure know how to *ring* in a new season 💍💙 #openingweekend2025”

In the images, Max Muncy is seen proudly posing with his wife Kellie and showing off his World Series ring. Their children, daughter Sophie and son Wyatt, also appear in the photos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More