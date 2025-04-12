Max Muncy's wife Kellie gets candid about the injury stint that sealed her love story with Dodgers star

Dodgers star third baseman Max Muncy has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Kellie, for more than six years. The couple are proud parents to two children: daughter Sophie Kate, born July 23, 2021, and son Wyatt James, born April 24, 2023.

Ad

The family of four resides in Southern California, where Muncy has played professional baseball with the Dodgers since 2018. He met Kellie in 2015 on the campus of Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

On Thursday, Kellie hosted a Q&A session with her Instagram followers. Many asked about the couple’s love story, and she shared a candid response about how an injury helped seal their romantic fate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Lots of y'all wanted to know our story! We both went to @bayloruniveristy and had a few classes together freshman year + some mutual friends, but both dated other people throughout our college days," she said. "In 2015 he was playing winter ball in Mexico but got hurt about 3 weeks in and had to go home early."

Ad

Trending

"We were both in Waco for a @bufootball game the weekend after he got home, ran into each other @scruffy_murphys and the rest is history! You never know when an injury or setback might lead to the rest of your life 🤍 🙏🏻 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Max Muncy has had a slow start to his 2025 MLB campaign, even as the defending champions sit at 10-4 and third in the highly competitive NL West. The third baseman is currently hitting .174 with zero home runs, two RBIs and a .485 OPS in 13 games this season.

Ad

Kellie Muncy shares realities of being married to an MLB player

On Friday, one Instagram user asked Kellie to reflect on the challenges of being married to a baseball player. She responded:

"As much as we try to compartmentalize their performance on the field, it is nearly impossible to not let their struggles affect us. We hurt when they hurt and the slumps are very tough on us too."

Ad

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Muncy and his Dodgers teammates return to action with a six-game homestand at Dodger Stadium, beginning Friday with matchups against the Cubs and Rockies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More