  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, gushes over “birthday bombs” as Dodgers star returns from IL with perfect gift

Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, gushes over “birthday bombs” as Dodgers star returns from IL with perfect gift

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:23 GMT
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Max Muncy made his return after being sidelined for over a month due to a bone bruise in his left knee. On Tuesday, Max Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs in the Dodgers' 12-6 victory against the Cardinals.

Ad

Following this spectacular performance, Max's wife, Kellie Muncy, shared her excitement on social media. She reposted the Dodgers' celebratory post on her story with a caption.

"God is so good, back doing what you love," she wrote with a gratitude emoji.
Kellie Muncy&#039;s Instagram story. (Via @kellie_muncy)
Kellie Muncy's Instagram story. (Via @kellie_muncy)

She also shared a screenshot of a text conversation reacting to Muncy’s homer. Kellie wrote in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Birthday Bombs, what a day."
Kellie Muncy&#039;s Instagram story. (via @kellie_muncy )
Kellie Muncy's Instagram story. (via @kellie_muncy )

Kellie had her 32nd birthday on August 5, and Max made her special day even more memorable.

Ad

Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, on Dodgers star's return to form

Last month, Kellie Muncy shared a reel on her social media in collaboration with TalkDodgersToMe. She touched on Max Muncy's improving performances amid the Dodgers' bid for the postseason.

Ad
Kellie expressed without hesitation, "I don't think it’s a lot of everything. I mean, at some point, you know he was going to turn around. He's too good of a player to continue playing like that."

She then talked about his glasses:

"He still has perfect vision—it’s more about being left-eye dominant. That’s your back in baseball, and if you can’t see things crisply, even the smallest chance can make a difference."
Ad

Having gone down with a knee injury in July, Muncy's four-RBI, double-homer performance gave a much-needed lift to the Dodgers faithful. That said, Muncy was rested for Wednesday's rubber match against the Cardinals, which the Dodgers lost 3-5.

The Muncy couple tied the knot in 2018. Since then, Kellie has consistently supported her husband, cheering him on at the Dodger Stadium or through her social media posts.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications