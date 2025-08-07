Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, gushes over “birthday bombs” as Dodgers star returns from IL with perfect gift

Max Muncy made his return after being sidelined for over a month due to a bone bruise in his left knee. On Tuesday, Max Muncy went 4-for-5 with two home runs in the Dodgers' 12-6 victory against the Cardinals.Following this spectacular performance, Max's wife, Kellie Muncy, shared her excitement on social media. She reposted the Dodgers' celebratory post on her story with a caption.&quot;God is so good, back doing what you love,&quot; she wrote with a gratitude emoji.Kellie Muncy's Instagram story. (Via @kellie_muncy)She also shared a screenshot of a text conversation reacting to Muncy’s homer. Kellie wrote in the caption:&quot;Birthday Bombs, what a day.&quot;Kellie Muncy's Instagram story. (via @kellie_muncy )Kellie had her 32nd birthday on August 5, and Max made her special day even more memorable.Max Muncy’s wife, Kellie, on Dodgers star's return to formLast month, Kellie Muncy shared a reel on her social media in collaboration with TalkDodgersToMe. She touched on Max Muncy's improving performances amid the Dodgers' bid for the postseason. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKellie expressed without hesitation, &quot;I don't think it’s a lot of everything. I mean, at some point, you know he was going to turn around. He's too good of a player to continue playing like that.&quot;She then talked about his glasses:&quot;He still has perfect vision—it’s more about being left-eye dominant. That’s your back in baseball, and if you can’t see things crisply, even the smallest chance can make a difference.&quot;Having gone down with a knee injury in July, Muncy's four-RBI, double-homer performance gave a much-needed lift to the Dodgers faithful. That said, Muncy was rested for Wednesday's rubber match against the Cardinals, which the Dodgers lost 3-5. The Muncy couple tied the knot in 2018. Since then, Kellie has consistently supported her husband, cheering him on at the Dodger Stadium or through her social media posts.