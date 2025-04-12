  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Max Muncy's wife Kellie makes feelings known about Walker Buehler & wife McKenzie post their move to Boston

Max Muncy's wife Kellie makes feelings known about Walker Buehler & wife McKenzie post their move to Boston

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 12, 2025 11:02 GMT
Max Muncy
Max Muncy's wife shares how deeply they miss Walker Buehler and his spouse (Image Source: Instagram/ @kellie_muncy and mckenziebuehler)

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie and Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, used to spend time together cheering for their partners at Dodger Stadium before Buehler signed with the Red Sox this past offseason. Muncy and Buehler won two World Series titles with the Dodgers and were teammates for seven years in L.A.

Ad

On Thursday, Muncy's wife was asked a question in a Q&A session on social media about how much she and Max missed Walker Buehler and his spouse, McKenzie, since their move to Boston.

Kellie replied with a four-word comment, which read:

"More than you know 😭 "
Screenshot from the story on Instagram
Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Max Muncy has had a subpar start to his 2025 campaign even as the Dodgers are 11-4 for the campaign, contending for the top spot in a highly competitive NL West. Muncy has has hit no homers and a has a miserly batting average of .174 and OPS of .485 so far in 13 regular season games.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Muncy and Walker Buehler have the loving support of their wives, who constantly engage in philanthropic events with them and also showcase support by attending their team's games.

Muncy's wife has been by his side, providing immense support throughout his endeavors on and off the field. She was present at Dodger Stadium with their kids, Sophie Kate and Wyatt James Muncy, to cheer for Max during the Dodgers' home opener against the Tigers in March.

Ad
Ad

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, shared a heartfelt post for her kids caretaker on social media

On April 8, Muncy's wife shared a delightful social media post which involved an image of Max Muncy standing beside her and holding both their kids in each arm, after a Dodgers gameday in L.A.

The image also included the kids' nanny and her partner, to whom Kellie dedicated the caption of the post, which read:

Ad
"Feeling extra grateful 🙏🏼 A nanny (& her plus one) who have become family and some of my closest friends"

The Dodgers have opened their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a win on Friday night in L.A.

About the author
Karan Tyagi

Karan Tyagi

Twitter icon

Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.

Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.

The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.

Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.

When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications