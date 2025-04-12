Max Muncy's wife Kellie makes feelings known about Walker Buehler & wife McKenzie post their move to Boston

Max Muncy's wife, Kellie and Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, used to spend time together cheering for their partners at Dodger Stadium before Buehler signed with the Red Sox this past offseason. Muncy and Buehler won two World Series titles with the Dodgers and were teammates for seven years in L.A.
On Thursday, Muncy's wife was asked a question in a Q&A session on social media about how much she and Max missed Walker Buehler and his spouse, McKenzie, since their move to Boston.
Kellie replied with a four-word comment, which read:
"More than you know 😭 "
Max Muncy has had a subpar start to his 2025 campaign even as the Dodgers are 11-4 for the campaign, contending for the top spot in a highly competitive NL West. Muncy has has hit no homers and a has a miserly batting average of .174 and OPS of .485 so far in 13 regular season games.
Muncy and Walker Buehler have the loving support of their wives, who constantly engage in philanthropic events with them and also showcase support by attending their team's games.
Muncy's wife has been by his side, providing immense support throughout his endeavors on and off the field. She was present at Dodger Stadium with their kids, Sophie Kate and Wyatt James Muncy, to cheer for Max during the Dodgers' home opener against the Tigers in March.
Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, shared a heartfelt post for her kids caretaker on social media
On April 8, Muncy's wife shared a delightful social media post which involved an image of Max Muncy standing beside her and holding both their kids in each arm, after a Dodgers gameday in L.A.
The image also included the kids' nanny and her partner, to whom Kellie dedicated the caption of the post, which read:
"Feeling extra grateful 🙏🏼 A nanny (& her plus one) who have become family and some of my closest friends"
The Dodgers have opened their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs with a win on Friday night in L.A.