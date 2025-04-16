Max Muncy's wife Kellie melts hearts with daughter Sophie's 'favorite night' of the year

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy enjoyed a memorable 2024 campaign, despite missing a chunk of the campaign due to injury. Muncy helped the Dodgers win the NL West before lifting the World Series title for the second time in his career at the end of October.

A constant pillar of support for Max Muncy through the ups and downs of the past season was his wife, Kellie, daughter, Sophie, and son, Wyatt. The trio is often spotted at Dodger Stadium cheering Muncy on whenever he is on the diamond.

On Tuesday, Kellie Muncy shared a video on her Instagram story, showcasing her daughter, Sophie's 'favorite night of the year'. With a 'Hello Kitty' theme and plenty of activities and sweet treats for kids to enjoy, it looked like Sophie and her brother, Wyatt, were enjoying themselves while the Dodgers took on the Colorado Rockies.

"Soph's favorite night of the whole year! #hellokittyfangirl 👋🏻🐱" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kellie Muncy's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy IG Stories)

Max Muncy's wife Kellie shares adorable video heading to Dodger Stadium for opening day

Having swept the Chicago Cubs in the two-game series in Tokyo to start their new season on the perfect note, the Los Angeles Dodgers came back home to host the Detroit Tigers for their 'traditional' opening day fixture on March 27.

Just like many excited fans, Max Muncy's better half, Kellie, also headed to Dodger Stadium to cheer the team on, alongside her kids Sophie and Wyatt. She later share a video from the fun-filled day, giving fans a sneak peak into what she and her children got up to before the game began.

"Opening Day 2025 (America’s version) ⚾️💙" Kellie Muncy captioned her Instagram post

Per sources, Max and Kellie first met each other when they were both attending Baylor University. Dating each other while on campus, the pair went strong for about six years, before tying the knot after the 2018 baseball season came to an end. Their two children, Sophie and Wyatt, were born in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

