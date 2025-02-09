Max Muncy's wife Kellie shares lovely post for Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes' son 'Roycey' on his big day

LA Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes and his wife Nicole were joined by Max Muncy's family to celebrate their son Royce's fourth birthday. The four-year-old, who has previously thrown the first pitch at the Dodger Stadium, turned four years old on Saturday.

For his birthday, the Barnes and the Muncy family went to an animal shelter park, where Royce, Muncy's daughter Sophie and son Wyatt, can be seen taking care of the animals by helping them in a bath and feeding them. The other part of his birthday was spent in what seems to be an amusement park with his friends joining him on the rides while Muncy's wife Kellie captured the heartfelt moments.

Kellie shared a joyful image of the birthday celebration on her Instagram, featuring all three children having a blast on a slide leading into a baseball-themed ball pit.

"Happy 4th birthday Roycey!! We had a blast celebrating you today 🎂🎁🩵" Kellie wrote in the caption.

Max Muncy's wife Kellie captures adorable expression of her two kids upon installation of playset in backyard

Max Muncy and his wife decided to install a playset in their backyard and the first set of expressions from their kids, Sophie and Wyatt, will remain with them.

The playset was equipped with a slider, a two-set swing and a telescope so that their two kids can enjoy watching stars through it and play all day long during the offseason.

"The joy & excitement on their faces will stay with us forever," Kellie wrote, while capturing her kids beaming with excitement.

Earlier in November, after Max Muncy's Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in five games to win the World Series, Kellie was at the stadium with her two kids to cheer for the infielder.

The couple also participated in the World Series parade in LA, as Kellie shared glimpses of it.

"UN.REAL. LA, thank you for putting on the most incredible celebration!! This city deserved every minute of this. Today was a good day 😎🤍🍾" she wrote in the caption.

With another season ahead, Max Muncy aims to help the Dodgers defend their title in 2025.

