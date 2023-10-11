Max Scherzer's might not have the best starts this season but he is certainly having a strong finish. The 3x Cy Young awadee will be returning to the ALCS after the Texas Rangers battled their way to a series sweep against the Baltimore Orioles.

Max Scherzer wasn't a part of the ALDS roster as he is still nursing an injury he suffered almost a month ago. He had a shoulder injury in his right arm after his start against the Toronto Blue Jays. Reports suggested that the 8x All Star had a low-grade strain of his teres major muscle. Usually this kind of an injury requires 8-10 weeks of rehabilitation.

But the Rangers never gave a set timeline for Scherzer's return. Intially having said that it is 'unlikely' for him to return for the postseason, Texas management are now hopeful that their veteran starter will be able to make it back in time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking about his own return for the showcase series of the American League, Scherzer spoke in the post-game interview after the Rangers inflicted a win over the much fancied Baltimore at home at the Globe Life Field.

Expand Tweet

"In a pretty good spot. Honestly this is the best case scenario for us to win in three games... This puts me in the best spot and whenever my number gets called I can go out there and try to perform as best as I can," Scherzer said.

Max Scherzer can be used as an option in the bullpen

Max Scherzer has already had a few practice sessions with his throwing arm. During the team's Friday workout session he pitched two innings. Further he has also had a bullpen session during the team's AL Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With starters like Nathan Eovaldi doing so well, the Rangers might not require Scherzer's full commitment. That being said he can be used as a reliever out of the bullpen as he slowly gains back his arm strength.