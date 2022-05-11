“Maybe the dumbest ejection I’ve ever seen in a baseball game” - MLB analyst calls out a dubious call by the umpires as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, pitching coach, and manager get ejected without warning

Frustrations are mounting for the Toronto Blue Jays. After opening the season to a fantastic start that energized fans of the MLB's only Canadian team, the Jays have been steadily slipping down the standings. The New York Yankees overtook the Blue Jays in the American League East on account of the Yanks' 11-game win streak. And more recently, the Tampa Bay Rays passed them by as well. The Blue Jays, at 17-14, are now in third place in the AL East.

Last night, the Jays were in the Bronx taking on the Yankees for a second series in as many weeks. Despite opening up a lead thanks to a George Springer home run and a Satiago Espinal RBI double, things took an ugly turn as the game progressed.

Frustrations continue to mount as Toronto Blue Jays receive a flurry of ejections, end up losing the game

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yimi Garcia surrendered a three-run shot to Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton that tied the game at 3-3. Yankee Stadium was buzzing as their team came back from being three runs down by the middle of the second inning.

Following Stanton's shot, Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson stepped up to the plate. It only took two pitches for Donaldson, a former Blue Jay, to be drilled in the arm by a two-seam fastball.

"George Springer leadoff home run!" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The Yankees bullpen believed the hit to be intentional, and Aaron Judge was seen holding himself back. The home plate umpire skipped a warning and promptly ejected Yimi Garcia. When Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo came to the defense of his pitcher, he was thrown out too. In the scruff, Jays pitching coach Pete Walker also got tossed.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Maybe the dumbest ejection I’ve ever seen in a baseball game. Maybe the dumbest ejection I’ve ever seen in a baseball game. https://t.co/m1xuRSwfvc

"Maybe the dumbest ejection I’ve ever seen in a baseball game." - @ Jared Carrabis

Jared Carrabis, an MLB analyst, even remarked in defense of Yimi Garcia and the Blue Jays, stating it was "maybe the dumbest ejection I’ve ever seen in a baseball game." The Yankees polished off the Blue Jays in comeback fashion thanks to a ninth-inning three-run walk-off home run by Aaron Judge, the first walk-off homer of Judge's career.

The two teams have one more game to play tonight where the Yankees will seek to put even more space between themselves and the other teams in the division. The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in third place, five games behind the New York Yankees.

