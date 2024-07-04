“Maybe pitch better and you’ll stay in the game” - MLB fans troll Carlos Rodon for mound antics in Yankees vs. Reds game

After their 5-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the series opener on Tuesday, the New York Yankees started the second game of the series at Yankee Stadium. The Wednesday night game saw the Bronx Bombers struggle due to pitching woes.

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon gave up three earned runs on three hits, with two walks and eight strikeouts, in the 5.1 innings he pitched. He was replaced by Michael Tonkin in the top of the sixth, but the left-hander wasn't ready to leave the mound.

Rodon kept saying 'No way' when called to leave the mound. Yankees manager Aaron Boone came onto the field to replace him with Tonkin.

In the clip of the moment shared by Talkin' Yanks, Rodon can be seen frustrated as he leaves the mound after Boone confronts him.

Several fans reacted to the clip and shared their reactions on Carlos Rodon.

“Showing up your manager like this is not cool. Especially when you pitched a fairly average game,” a fan said.

“Not a bad start but you’re at 95 pitches Rodon chill out,” another fan said.

“Don’t blame him , the horrible bullpen will give up 3 or more runs!” another fan wrote.

Many others continued sharing their reactions, with many criticizing Rodon’s performance.

“Maybe pitch better and you’ll stay in the game," a comment reads.

“Pitch better. I like this dude a lot. But he needs to chill and just get 6 innings n be out,” another comment reads.

“Pitch better then… What he done to deserve to stay in,” someone wrote.

Carlos Rodon threw 95 pitches, with 57 of them being strikes. After Rodon left the mound, the Yankees pitching staff didn’t allow any runs to the Cincinnati Reds.

Aaron Boone discusses Carlos Rodon’s performance in the Yankees 3-2 loss

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees lost 3-2 against the Cincinnati Reds. Their offense only allowed two RBIs on five hits at 30 at-bats with eight walks and three strikeouts.

Carlos Rodon allowed the Reds' offense to hit two homers in the second and fifth innings, giving them the lead they needed to win the second game of the series. Discussing his performance, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

"I thought Carlos did a nice job, threw the ball well again. Hopefully, it's something that he can continue to build on and build some momentum from here."

The Yankees will try to avoid being swept by the Reds on Thursday in the final game of their three-game series.

