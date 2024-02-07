Mayor of Houston announces Jose Altuve Day as an homage to Astros star's achievements following $125,000,000 extension

The mayor of Houston has declared today a holiday: Jose Altuve Day. It's February 7 on the calendar, which means it is 2/7 in the other format. Those numbers make up the one that has adorned the back of Altuve's shirt for the better part of a decade.

The mayor's office said in an announcement after the team revealed Jose Altuve's $125 million extension:

"I think I speak on behalf of the city, the community of Astros fans as to how special this day is. Coincidentally, today is February 7th, which is officially two seven day. We are very excited to actually on behalf of the mayor, declare a special proclamation."

They went on to detail the impact he's had on the team and the city by naming the day after him. In Houston, it will always be a holiday on February 7 thanks to Altuve's meaning.

Why Jose Altuve gets a holiday

The Houston Astros were one of the league's worst teams until Altuve arrived. Not long after he made his debut, they began to show life and turn things around and eventually became the dynasty everyone knows and loves (or hates) today. He's been one of the most influential figures in their team history, hence the holiday being named after him.

Jose Altuve earned a holiday

They have become a villain in the eyes of MLB fans, especially those of the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, and that doesn't come without being a very good team. Altuve has been a major part of why they are such a good team.

He's a potential Hall of Famer and one of the best second basemen of all time. He's one of the Astros' best ever players as well, and he has been their leader during a time in which they've never seen more success.

For those reasons and more, he is being honored by having the day named after him. He's in Houston for the foreseeable future, and he and the fans wouldn't have it any other way.

