"Me at 17" - Brewers MVP Christian Yelich drops hilarious reaction to Badgers running back Braelon Allen's jacked throwback snap

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich drew up a hilarious throwback in response to Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen.

Recently, "The 33rd Team" posted an image of Allen doing weight training, captioning that he looks like "The Hulk." Chiming on that tweet, Allen replied:

"17 in this pic."

Seeing this, Yelich took to X, formerly Twitter, to show his own picture when he was 17 years old, and there's a big difference between both athletes at the same age.

While Allen had developed a muscular body at 17, Yelich's throwback shows him to be skinny with a non-muscular physique. However, both players play different sports, which require different body builds.

Baseball requires a slim physique and less weight to round up the bases faster. On the other hand, in football, especially for a running back who has to fight his way through the defensive line, he has to be muscular and athletic.

Christian Yelich is a senior voice in Brewers locker room

The one thing that has remained constant with the Milwaukee Brewers over the years is Christian Yelich. The 32-year-old has been playing with the club since 2018 and has been a vital hitter in their lineup.

However, around him, the club has brought in a lot of young players who will now see Yelich as a senior voice inside the locker room:

“I’m one of the older guys on this team for sure and I’ve been around the league a little bit, so you try and help these guys navigate the first time or two through the league,” Yelich said.

“It’s difficult. You can prepare for the Major Leagues, but the first time you are in it is the first time you find out what it’s all about. It’s the best league in the world for a reason.

“Some of the guys that we had here and have moved on will be some of the best players that this franchise has ever seen,” Yelich added.

“But before they were that, they were also these young kids that were super talented that people weren’t as familiar with that grew, learned at the big league level and developed into these household names. These guys definitely have that potential.”

Christian Yelich, who primarily serves as a left fielder, may now have to take the DH spot after the acquisition of Rhys Hoskins. He did mention that he loves to play left field and will rotate with other options for the DH spot:

“[Playing left field] is ideally what I want to do,” Yelich said. “Some DHing is nice, but I definitely don’t want to primarily DH. I still enjoy playing the outfield and it’s something I can do as much as possible. I’m sure I’ll rotate through similar to last year whenever there is a good spot that makes sense.”

Yelich is excited about the 2024 season, as will be new manager Pat Murphy, who takes over the duties from Craig Counsell, who now manages the Chicago Cubs.

