Meet the childhood sweetheart of Corbin Burnes who has been with the Milwaukee Brewers pitcher from the early days

Corbin Burnes, a pitcher with the Milwaukee Brewers and one of the hottest baseball players of all time, is married to Brooke Burnes, his childhood sweetheart. Corbin and Brooke tied the knot on November 14, 2020.

Burnes posted a snippet of their wedding on Instagram. Brooke looked like a dream in a white wedding dress and veil. Meanwhile, Corbin's white tuxedo blazer with black slacks made an excellent pairing.

"Best day of my life • 11/14/20 ❤️" - @ Corbin Burnes

Corbin posted some more photos of their wedding on Brooke's birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my gorgeous wife!! I’m so lucky to have someone that brings so much joy and happiness to not only me but everyone around you. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me. I love you.❤️" - @ Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher

Corbin and Brooke Burnes went to Mexico for their honeymoon and stayed in an overwater villa.

Burnes with wife Brooke Burnes on their honeymoon in Mexico

Corbin, the Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher, and had been dating Brooke for some time. Brooke is his childhood sweetheart. Brooke was frequently featured in many of his Instagram photos before their marriage. Brooke Burnes prefers to keep her life secret. Her Instagram account is set to private.

"Thankful for family, friends and my gorgeous fiancé!" - @ Corbin Burnes

There were many instances where Brooke accompanied the Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher to several games.

"Love having my #1 fan in the stands! Love you.❤️"

"The hardest thing to do is drop you off at the airport after having a great weekend with you. I'm so grateful for the time we get to spend together! Before we know it we'll be offseason. I love you."

The couple has also gone on several vacations to different places.

"Cruised into the New Year with this lovely lady. 😍"

"Thank you @cadeestate @silveradoresort and @odetteestate for the amazing hospitality. I had a blast touring and tasting with this lovely lady, we will definitely be back!"

"Life is fun with you.❤️"

"Fun day at the beach with my beautiful fiancé and pups.❤️"

Who is Brooke Burnes, wife of the Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher, Corbin Burnes?

Brooke Burnes was born and raised in California. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of San Diego. Brooke Burnes, Corbin's wife, is currently employed as an Assurance Associate at RSM US Consulting. Previously, Brooke worked at TERRIO Physical Therapy-Fitness Inc. as a fitness trainer and teacher.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt