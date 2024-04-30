Jordan Beck is set to make his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies. The outfielder has been hitting well at the AAA level and was called up to the big-league roster to replace Nolan Jones, who has gone on the Injured List.

Jordan Beck is just 23 years old and was a first-round draft pick, going 38th overall, in 2022. Colorado's fourth-ranked prospect was hitting .307 with a pristine .999 OPS in 25 games at Triple-A Albuquerque, adding five home runs and 28 RBIs to force his way up to the big leagues.

Beck was in the quadruple-A level in Colorado's farm system, meaning he was in between AAA and the MLB. He wasn't quite ready to make the leap even if he was hitting well but an injury opened the door for a debut soon.

Jordan Beck is an exciting Rockies prospect

There's not much to get excited about for the Colorado Rockies these days. In a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, they haven't had much success and have of late been one of MLB's worst teams.

Jordan Beck went to Tennessee in college

A young prospect playing his way to the Major League level is something exciting, though. Beck is the Rockies' fourth prospect and is 73rd overall on MLB Pipeline, so he's perhaps not as highly touted but does have a bright future. It's now time for Colorado to see what it has with him.

One MLB insider said the prospects that Colorado has, including Beck, is reminiscent of 2004-07 when Matt Holliday, Jackson Holliday's father, Troy Tulowitzki and Garrett Akins all made their way up and made the franchise successful.

Beck was an outfielder coming out of the University of Tennessee in the 2022 MLB Draft. He has athleticism and a power stroke to go along with good speed, making him an interesting talent.

With how bad things are in Colorado (one of three teams with single-digit wins, ahead of just the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins in record), it's good that fans have something fun to look forward to with Beck's debut.

