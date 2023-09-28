Meghan King has highlighted her beautiful friendship bonds in a recent post, which she put up on social media. King, who was once in a tumultuous marriage with Jim Edmonds, has posted a couple of pictures featuring herself, her kids, and friends.

Sharing that she's entered her 40th year, King reflected on finding solace in friendship over romance and mentioned that her friends, especially her kids, make everything better.

King and Edmonds, who were married from 2014 to 2021, currently share custody of daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

King wrote:

"Woo hoo! I’ve completed 39 trips around the sun and have officially entered my fortieth year of life (kinda mind-boggling). In these past years I’ve made incredible bonds with friends as I’ve learned to lean on them instead of a partner and my relationship with my kids is second-to-none, they absolutely make everything better."

King and Edmonds have always been in the news. King once leveled very severe accusations against her ex-husband.

Meghan King's tumultuous relationship with Jim Edmonds

King and Edmonds were married for five years, which included their share of ups and downs. When Edmonds was a professional baseball player for the St. Louis Cardinals back then, King used to work in medical sales.

Jim proposed to Meghan on the show "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2014. On October 24, 2014, the day of their wedding, the episode "Say Yes to the Dress" aired on television.

The couple sought a divorce in May 2021, despite the fact that there were still unresolved legal issues.

In June 2022, King allegedly asked for a temporary restraining order against Edmonds, but she subsequently withdrew her request.

Jim Edmonds

From 1993 to 2010, Edmonds was a member of the MLB's California/Anaheim Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and Cincinnati Reds.