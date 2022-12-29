In pictures: Alex Rodriguez shares adorable photos to mark ex-wife's 50th birthday

Though former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis are now separated, they still maintain a good bond. Rodriguez celebrated Scurtis’ 50th birthday and shared an adorable collection of photos on Instagram. The pictures feature Cynthia and A-Rod as well as their daughters Natasha and Ella.

Alex Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and daughters Natasha and Ella. Photo credit: A-Rod Instagram stories

Here's another one featuring A-Rod, Scurtis, and also her current husband Angel Nicolas.

Alex Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, enjoying a family dinner. Photo credit: A-Rod Instagram stories

A-Rod and Scurtis have always had a rocky relationship but are always united for their daughters. The duo first met in the '90s and after dating for several years, they tied the knot in 2002.

Cynthia Scurtis filed for divorce from Alex Rodriguez, citing "marital misconduct" and "emotional abandonment"

In 2004, A-Rod and Cynthia welcomed their daughter Natasha into the world. Scurtis gave birth to their second daughter, Ella, four years later before their marriage broke down. In July 2008, she filed for divorce, citing "marital misconduct" and "emotional abandonment" in court papers.

Rodriguez also wished Scurtis a happy birthday last year on social media and mentioned that she has been a wonderful mother and role model for his daughters.

Today I am celebrating someone very special in my life. Someone who continues to make a difference in my daughters’ lives every day and has my eternal respect and admiration. A very happy birthday to you, Cynthia!! - Alex Rodriguez🎂

Rodriguez has also dated superstar Jennifer Lopez in the past and is reportedly dating fitness trainer and model Jaclyn Cordeiro at the moment. In October, a source told US Weekly:

“Their relationship is fairly new. They’re enjoying spending time together.”

Here's what Rodriguez posted on Christmas -- a cute selfie with Cordeiro.

As per reports, Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first spotted together in October in Beverly Hills. Cordeiro is a single mother to two daughters from a previous relationship.

A-Rod played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball and the majority of the New York Yankees' success belongs to him. He is currently the CEO of A-Rod Corp. and partly owns NBA team the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rodriguez once admitted to using PEDs. As a result, he was banned for 162 games in MLB.

