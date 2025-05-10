Mets $341M star gives honest reaction to Juan Soto’s outing vs. Cubs

New York Mets star Juan Soto is on a run of hot form as he blasted his second home run in three games during Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. After recording a 7-2 victory on the night, Soto's teammate Francisco Lindor, who is signed to a $341 million contract, gave his thoughts on the outfielder's performance.

Speaking after the game, Lindor spoke about Soto's 434-feet blast which almost reached the bridge at Citi Field, saying (via SNYtv):

"Impressive. I don't think I even get there during BP, so to do that in a game, very impressive. When no one in the stadium moves, you know he got it."

Over the 39 games this season, Juan Soto is currently hitting a .268 average with 8 home runs and 19 RBIs so far. While many dismissed him early in the season due to his slow start, the outfielder is starting to show why the Mets made such a huge investment in him. What remains to be seen is if he can lead his new team to the World Series in October.

Juan Soto grabbed headlines over the winter when he signed a historic 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets. Since then, he has gotten off to a relatively slow start to the MLB season. However, Soto seems to be hitting his stride as the Mets head into the summer schedule.

MLB analyst picks Kyle Tucker over Juan Soto as the better acquisition of the offseason

While Juan Soto has been impressive for the New York Mets this month, Kyle Tucker has hit the ground running this season after joining the Chicago Cubs. Looking at both players' impact on their teams this year, analyst Ryan Dempster claimed Tucker has been the better acquisition (via Intentional Talk):

"This guy has been exactly as advertised... I think value to their team, he is probably as important as a piece as we saw this offseason switch teams."

This season, Tucker's numbers have been better than Soto's with the two players set to face each other over the weekend. The Cubs outfielder has a .283 average with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, which is better than his Mets counterpart in every department.

